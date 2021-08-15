Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 224.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Nickel Creek Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.