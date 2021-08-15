Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 224.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Nickel Creek Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.