Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.