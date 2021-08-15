Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Nkarta stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46.
In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $906,530. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
