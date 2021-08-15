Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

