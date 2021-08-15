Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,602. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

