Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $109.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,439 shares of company stock worth $8,943,196. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 49,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 411,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,072. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

