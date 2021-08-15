Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.95.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$40.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.37. The firm has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$35.34 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.749585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.