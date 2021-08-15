Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 399,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,018,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,718,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares alerts:

VUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 493,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.