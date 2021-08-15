Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.56

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5571 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Novo Nordisk A/S has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NYSE NVO opened at $102.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

