Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

