Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 182.2% in July

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 182.2% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JGH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 38,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

