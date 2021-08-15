Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 364.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 235.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 344,515 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 284,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,141,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $743,000.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.25. 48,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.