Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Down 66.5% in July

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NSL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.82. 192,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 190,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

