Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Down to $22.74

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $22.18. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 122 shares.

OMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

