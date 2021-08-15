OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

