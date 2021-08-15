Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.50. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 9,877 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.
About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
