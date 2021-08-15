Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Update

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oil Search in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 target price on the stock.

Oil Search stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Oil Search has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83.

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

