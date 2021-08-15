ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $451,500.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ON opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

