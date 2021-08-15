Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

ONTO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 246,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.66. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,720 shares of company stock worth $9,610,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

