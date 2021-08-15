Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.90

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$66.90 and last traded at C$66.60, with a volume of 14005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.
The firm has a market cap of C$18.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.42.
Open Text Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
