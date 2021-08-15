Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPNT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

