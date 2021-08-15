Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,700. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $690.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
