Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,700. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $690.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

