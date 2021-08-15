Oppenheimer Raises OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $120.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of OSIS opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

