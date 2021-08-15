Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.33

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.33 and last traded at $90.43, with a volume of 54255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

