Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE WWE opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.