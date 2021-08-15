Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 428 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 75,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,393,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

