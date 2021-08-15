Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS opened at $313.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.35 and a 52-week high of $316.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

