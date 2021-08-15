Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JACK opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

