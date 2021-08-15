Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $767,000 Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Belden were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Belden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Belden by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

