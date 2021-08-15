Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $839,000 in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $19,613,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $16,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3,184.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 622,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

