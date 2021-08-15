ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORIC. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $732.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,778 shares of company stock valued at $94,714 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

