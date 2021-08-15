Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Orica alerts:

OCLDY opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Orica has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.