Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

