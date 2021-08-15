Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTSKY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Otsuka stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

