Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.98, but opened at $38.92. Outset Medical shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 200 shares.

Specifically, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,908. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

