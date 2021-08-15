Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.74 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $235.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 260.67%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.