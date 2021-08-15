Oxygen (OXY) Price Hits $1.65

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $96.50 million and $1.04 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,459,740 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

