PAC Protocol Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $102.20 million and $229,780.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001985 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000961 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,264,515,729 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.