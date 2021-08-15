Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.