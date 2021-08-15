Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 67,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,596. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.