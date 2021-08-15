Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PGNT remained flat at $$5.70 on Friday. Paragon Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50.

Get Paragon Technologies alerts:

Paragon Technologies Company Profile

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments business activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various productivity enhancing material handling solutions, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, subsystem technologies, software, and services for automated material handling and order processing applications.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.