Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 172,123 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. 822,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,490. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.62. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.