Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $250.57. 177,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.46 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $256.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

