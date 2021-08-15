PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,207 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $120,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.9% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 32.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 598.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.91. 4,086,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.