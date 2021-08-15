Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $10.20 on Friday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

