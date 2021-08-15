PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDFS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $132,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $264,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $378,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 38.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.47.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

