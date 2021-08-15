PEAKDEFI Price Down 5% This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 5% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $98.27 million and $572,509.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00861193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00105204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044307 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 784,581,784 coins and its circulating supply is 339,246,383 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.