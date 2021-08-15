Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $153.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.73.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.31. 72,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,322. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 795.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,619 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,695 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.