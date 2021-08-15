PegNet Price Up 108% This Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 108% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $604,727.90 and $30,788.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00132595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,999.48 or 1.00099453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.05 or 0.00877081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.23 or 0.07172918 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

