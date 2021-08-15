PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $515.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

